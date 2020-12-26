Stakinglab Market Capitalization Hits $719.86 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $719.86 and $4.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00139995 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00008611 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004161 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.