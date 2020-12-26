Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Trading Down 0.8%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STLHF)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 81,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 120,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLHF)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Lanxess property consisting of approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

