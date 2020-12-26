Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Achieves Market Cap of $14.69 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and $1.14 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00040889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00282797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015132 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001722 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

