State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) vs. Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Head to Head Analysis

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares State Auto Financial and Kingstone Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Auto Financial $1.41 billion 0.57 $87.40 million $0.63 28.98 Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.48 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -7.33

State Auto Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Auto Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

State Auto Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. State Auto Financial pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies pays out -18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Auto Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kingstone Companies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kingstone Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

State Auto Financial has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for State Auto Financial and Kingstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Auto Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

State Auto Financial presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Kingstone Companies has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. Given State Auto Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe State Auto Financial is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.8% of State Auto Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of State Auto Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares State Auto Financial and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Auto Financial -2.67% -0.56% -0.17% Kingstone Companies -0.47% -0.01% N/A

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats State Auto Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products. The commercial insurance segment primarily provides commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, fire and allied, general liability, and workers' compensation insurance covering small-to-medium sized commercial insurance market, as well as farm and ranch insurance. The Investment Operations segment provides investment management services to affiliated insurance companies. The company markets its products primarily through independent agencies, including retail agencies and wholesale brokers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. State Auto Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company, Inc.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

