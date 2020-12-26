State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,093 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 98.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 20.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 120.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $3.21 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASC. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

