State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec upgraded The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of UN opened at $60.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

