State Street Corp Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spark Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 486,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 127.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 74,146 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 24.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Spark Energy stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.72. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.63 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 4.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

In other Spark Energy news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $70,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $482,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $47,721.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,742 shares in the company, valued at $600,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,812 shares of company stock worth $349,701 over the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

