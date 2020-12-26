State Street Corp Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Spark Energy were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Spark Energy by 77.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Spark Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the period. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPKE shares. BidaskClub cut Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.63 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 4.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

In other Spark Energy news, CFO James G. Jones II sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $70,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at $482,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $47,721.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,742 shares in the company, valued at $600,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,812 shares of company stock worth $349,701 over the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.