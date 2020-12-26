State Street Corp Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. State Street Corp owned 0.30% of Inozyme Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INZY. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at $421,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at $13,169,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at $64,263,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

INZY opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

