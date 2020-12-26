State Street Corp Raises Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.40% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIRM opened at $18.25 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $469.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

