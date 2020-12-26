State Street Corp Sells 180,051 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Qudian were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qudian by 1,012.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 690,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 628,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QD opened at $1.23 on Friday. Qudian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

