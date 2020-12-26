State Street Corp Sells 180,051 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,641,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,051 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Qudian were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Qudian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Qudian by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Qudian by 83.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Qudian by 27.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Qudian by 1,012.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 690,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 628,050 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qudian alerts:

NYSE QD opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Qudian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $364.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD).

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.