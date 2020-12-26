State Street Corp Sells 3,267 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.76% of Ardmore Shipping worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 1,860,093 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 141,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.5% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 384,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 68,225 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

