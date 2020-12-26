State Street Corp Sells 5,429 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.34% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12,856.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 822,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 2,742.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 388,090 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $188.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.84. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $15.81.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

