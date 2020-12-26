Steem Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $63.54 million and $1.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,751.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.84 or 0.01253701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00274446 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 411,666,081 coins and its circulating supply is 394,691,987 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

