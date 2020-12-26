Stephens Raises Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target to $52.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target increased by Stephens from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine cut Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.