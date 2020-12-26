stETH Price Hits $630.36 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH token can currently be bought for approximately $630.36 or 0.02533232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $45,312.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00134395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00665205 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00163662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00350980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00095892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00059711 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.