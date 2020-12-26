Stipend Trading Up 165.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $226,521.75 and approximately $6.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 165.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stipend Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

