Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 426,660 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 827% compared to the average volume of 46,011 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $600.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.73. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

