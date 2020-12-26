StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneMor (NYSE:STON) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NYSE:STON opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. StoneMor has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.95.
StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter.
StoneMor Company Profile
StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.
