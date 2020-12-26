StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneMor (NYSE:STON) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NYSE:STON opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. StoneMor has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STON. Axar Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 47.0% in the second quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,804,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,584,000 after buying an additional 23,287,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 15.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 59.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 190,093 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

