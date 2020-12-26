STRAKS Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $37,905.13 and $52.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,755.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.62 or 0.02498981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.01 or 0.00508686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.01252021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00641857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00258435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

