Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB) Shares Down 3.2%

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 88,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of C$23.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00.

About Stratabound Minerals Corp. (SB.V) (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project the Golden Culvert property covers an area of 84 square kilometers located in the southeast Yukon Territory.

