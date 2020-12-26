Strs Ohio Acquires 3,909 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

