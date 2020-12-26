Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Loews were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 66.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 228.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on L. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of L stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

