Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 99,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Steven Madden worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 12.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 248.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 51.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.