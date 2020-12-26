Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 26,558 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $34.86 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.