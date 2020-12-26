Strs Ohio Raises Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRSN stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $47,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,507 shares of company stock worth $470,843. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

