Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Avaya were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Avaya by 28,311.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 1,387,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avaya by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after buying an additional 929,032 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 652,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 548,999 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVYA. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

AVYA stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.