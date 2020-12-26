Strs Ohio Sells 1,700 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LZB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lindsay A. Barnes sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $763,765.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,954,589.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,745 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LZB opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZB. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

