Strs Ohio Sells 800 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $111,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631 over the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $322.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.19 and a 200-day moving average of $169.52. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $358.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,688.42 and a beta of 1.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

