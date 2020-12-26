Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of SUMGF opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57. Sumo Group has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

