Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.92.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE SU opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,757,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 368,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 55,509 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

