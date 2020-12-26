Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

NOVA opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $48.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,865.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,674,000 shares of company stock worth $432,811,630.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 2,014,697 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 631,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 616,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 387,006 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

