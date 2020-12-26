Swarm City (SWT) Market Capitalization Achieves $163,832.26

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $163,832.26 and $2,690.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00046589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00315380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00030581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

