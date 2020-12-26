SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Shares Up 0.1%

SWK Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SWKH) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.66. 14,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 14,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SWK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $187.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKH. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in SWK by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 584,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SWK by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SWK by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SWK during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

