SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) Shares Up 0.1%

SWK Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SWKH) shares shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.66. 14,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 14,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SWK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $187.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.
SWK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWKH)
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
