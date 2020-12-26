Symrise AG (SY1.F) (ETR:SY1) Trading Down 0.4%

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (ETR:SY1)’s share price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €107.50 ($126.47) and last traded at €107.55 ($126.53). Approximately 153,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €108.00 ($127.06).

Separately, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a PE ratio of 46.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.23.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

