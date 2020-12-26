Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 348.56 ($4.55).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In related news, insider Caroline Johnstone purchased 11,136 shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

SYNT opened at GBX 452 ($5.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 431.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 343.86. Synthomer plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472.50 ($6.17). The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30.

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

