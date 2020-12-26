Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $202.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $205.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

