Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 47.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Talend were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 96,465 shares in the last quarter. StackLine Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 382,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLND shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.94. Talend S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

