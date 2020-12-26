Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce $141.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.40 million and the highest is $145.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $108.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $471.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $469.10 million to $474.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $562.72 million, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $573.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,257,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $13,730,999. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,495,000 after purchasing an additional 454,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $388,750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,355 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $140,670,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after buying an additional 201,475 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 619,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,244,000 after buying an additional 53,112 shares during the period.

TNDM opened at $93.90 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.97.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.