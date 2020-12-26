Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of TGLS opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.49 million, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 175.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 222,935 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.