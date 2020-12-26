Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Telecom Argentina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $916.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 22.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 55.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

