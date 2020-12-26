Telos Co.’s Quiet Period Will End on December 29th (NYSE:TLS)

Telos’ (NYSE:TLS) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 29th. Telos had issued 14,968,859 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $254,470,603 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Telos’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.21.

TLS stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. Telos has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

