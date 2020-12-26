Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Shares Down 0.3%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 11,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 51,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.