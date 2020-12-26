TenX (PAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $35.33 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. TenX has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $35.33 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00046792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00318661 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00029772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX (PAY) is a token. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,636,097 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

