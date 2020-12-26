Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Teradata reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teradata by 846.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after buying an additional 2,435,649 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 260.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 495,787 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 32.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,428,000 after buying an additional 410,107 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Teradata by 863.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 351,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Teradata by 331.1% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 323,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 248,759 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

