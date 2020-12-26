Terra Market Capitalization Reaches $272.38 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $272.38 million and approximately $68.44 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002258 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, Upbit and GDAC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00135158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.21 or 0.00665051 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00164591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00351677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00096202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00060469 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,037,746 coins and its circulating supply is 485,510,955 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

