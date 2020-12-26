The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get The Andersons alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 284.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 212,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 127,107 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 584.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDE stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,654. The company has a market cap of $785.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.75 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Andersons will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.