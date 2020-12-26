The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTB. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 89.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,684,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,075,000 after buying an additional 266,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 29.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 500,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 113,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

NTB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 35,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.00. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $37.46.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.05 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.