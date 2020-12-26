The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.76. The Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 605,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,413. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after acquiring an additional 310,661 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 140,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 302,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

